7th ranked Duke earns road win over Boston College

BOSTON (AP) - Paolo Banchero scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and No. 7 Duke pulled away midway into the second half for a 72-61 victory over Boston College.

Wendell Moore Jr. added 14 points, Trevor Keels had 13, and AJ Griffin and Mark Williams each had 10 for the Blue Devils. Duke is 21-4.

James Karnik led BC with 21 points and nine boards. The Eagles are 9-14.

