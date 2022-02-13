Advertisement

7th ranked Duke earns road win over Boston College

Duke 72, BC 61
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - Paolo Banchero scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and No. 7 Duke pulled away midway into the second half for a 72-61 victory over Boston College.

Wendell Moore Jr. added 14 points, Trevor Keels had 13, and AJ Griffin and Mark Williams each had 10 for the Blue Devils. Duke is 21-4.

James Karnik led BC with 21 points and nine boards. The Eagles are 9-14.

