West Craven’s Griffin recognized for work in wrestling, new head football coach at Pamlico

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The wrestling community surprised West Craven head coach Bobby Griffin for his years of service to the sport before tonight’s eastern regional meet began. Griffin recently named the new head football coach at Pamlico is excited to take his coaching to the gridiron.

