UNC crushes Florida State in men’s hoops Saturday

Kinston’s Styles scores 8 points in 16 minutes of action.
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Caleb Love scored 18 points and North Carolina used a dominating first half, including scoring the first 18 points of the game, to roll to a 94-74 win over Florida State.

Amando Bacot had his 19th double-double with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and 14 rebounds for the Tar Heels. North Carolina made 7 of 10 shots, including three 3s and a three-point play, while FSU missed its first nine shots with three turnovers before making a free throw at the 13:03 mark.

Kinston graduate Dontrez Styles had a season high 8 points for the Heels. He also had 4 rebounds in 16 minutes of action.

Cam’Ron Fletcher made Florida State’s first basket at 11:32, making the score 24-3. Fletcher scored 16 points with 10 rebounds.

