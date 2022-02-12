Advertisement

Southwest Onslow wins 2nd straight 2A eastern regional wrestling title, Washington takes runner up

North Pitt’s Jones is Most Outstanding Wrestler
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Southwest Onslow secured back-to-back regional wrestling titles today winning the 2A eastern regional title at Ayden-Grifton.

Washington Pam Pack a close runner-up finish.

North Pitt’s Raheem Jones was the most outstanding performer of the meet.

The top 4 from each wrestling weight class qualify for the state championship meet.

Team Results

1 Southwest Onslow 192.5

2 Washington 130.0

3 North Pitt 124.0

4 South Lenoir 117.0

5 Manteo 116.5

6 West Craven 115.0

7 East Carteret 81.5

8 Ayden - Grifton 76.0

9 Northeastern 62.0

10 Greene Central 47.0

11 North Lenoir 41.0

12 Holmes 38.0

13 North Johnston 32.5

14 Hertford County 26.0

14 SouthWest Edgecombe 26.0

16 Pasquotank County 6.0

17 Eastern Wayne 0.0

