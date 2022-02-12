Advertisement

Rally against Union Point Park development

People rally in Union Point Park
People rally in Union Point Park(Melissa Thomas)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Some people rallied at Union Point Park Saturday showing their disapproval for a potential development project that the city is moving forward with.

The rally comes as the New Bern Board of Aldermen voted 4-3 in favor of the memorandum of understanding with New Bern Historic LLC to develop three commercial areas in downtown Tuesday evening.

Some residents were not happy to learn that one of the three projects includes a portion of Union Point park.

Melissa Thomas created a petition with hundreds of signatures to keep the park the way it is.

Thomas told WITN citizens showed up at the park Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and plan to continue showing up for Saturdays to come.

