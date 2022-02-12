Police urge beachgoers to use caution as weapons could wash up on shore

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) -Police are asking beachgoers to keep an eye out for possible firearms that could wash back up on shore following a death investigation.

According to Kill Devil Hills police, they went out to a call concerning a dead person on the beach near the Atlantic Street Beach access.

Police say it appears the person died from a self-inflicted gunshot that happened near the shore break.

Officials have not found the weapon, which they say indicates it likely washed into the ocean from wave action.

While they didn’t find the weapon, they did find rounds showing it was a long gun/hunting rifle.

The investigation revealed the person did own a hunting rifle. They also found an empty holster for a handgun in his car. They say it is also possible the handgun washed away too.

Officials say if the weapon(s) washed back on show, they may be south of Atlantic Street, but are asking beachgoers to keep an eye out along the shoreline.

If anyone finds any guns, they are urged to call 911 to have an officer recover them.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.