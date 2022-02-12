Advertisement

Police urge beachgoers to use caution as weapons could wash up on shore

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) -Police are asking beachgoers to keep an eye out for possible firearms that could wash back up on shore following a death investigation.

According to Kill Devil Hills police, they went out to a call concerning a dead person on the beach near the Atlantic Street Beach access.

Police say it appears the person died from a self-inflicted gunshot that happened near the shore break.

Officials have not found the weapon, which they say indicates it likely washed into the ocean from wave action.

While they didn’t find the weapon, they did find rounds showing it was a long gun/hunting rifle.

The investigation revealed the person did own a hunting rifle. They also found an empty holster for a handgun in his car. They say it is also possible the handgun washed away too.

Officials say if the weapon(s) washed back on show, they may be south of Atlantic Street, but are asking beachgoers to keep an eye out along the shoreline.

If anyone finds any guns, they are urged to call 911 to have an officer recover them.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a checkout at a Walmart store.
Six stores in Eastern Carolina pay fines for price scanning errors
Damian Ross / Raven Moye
Charlotte man & woman arrested in Pitt County home invasion murder
The GOP congressman asked for a Homeland Security investigation into activities at this...
Rep. Murphy walks back from unsubstantiated Facebook post
The school board member was released from jail around 2:50 p.m. Friday.
Embattled school board member released from jail
Johnny Brown
Escaped inmate from Tennessee captured in Wilmington

Latest News

South Central Girls and Boys Sweep D.H. Conley
South Central Boys and Girls sweep basketball rivalry games with Conley
ENC tattoo shop host Chili cookoff and small business fair on Saturday
Charlotte man & woman arrested in Pitt County home invasion murder
Charlotte man & woman arrested in Pitt County home invasion murder
Law enforcement urges people to drive sober for Super Bowl
Law enforcement urges people to drive sober for Super Bowl