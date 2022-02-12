NC State falls in close game to Pitt
Pitt 71, NC State 69
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RALEIGH (WITN) - Pitt came back with a big 2nd half to knock off NC State 71-69 in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon.
Pitt went on a 6-0 late and held on with free throws to earn the one score victory.
Farmville Central graduate Terquavion Smith had a team-high seven rebounds and a career-high six assists.
Dereon Seabron had 17 points.
John Hugley led the Panthers with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
NC State next plays at Georgia Tech on Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
