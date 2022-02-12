Greenville man walks on a treadmill for 24-hours to support local cancer care

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Greenville resident partnered with Vidant Cancer Care for a fundraiser event called ‘A Good Long Walk’ on Saturday.

The event began at 9:00a.m and features Greg Parker walking on a treadmill for 24 hours. Parker partnered with Champions Health and Fitness for the use of three treadmills, side by side, for the walk.

Parker will use the middle machine and invited local celebrities from the Greenville area to walk with him in 15-minute intervals on the second treadmill. The third treadmill is reserved for any community members public who can walk 1-10 minutes in honor of someone who has battled or is currently battling cancer. A donation is required.

When asked about the motivation for his fundraising efforts, Parker sent WITN the following statement:

“It recently hit me that almost everybody I know, and even more I don’t know, is affected in some way by this disease. Whether it’s someone in a personal fight, or someone’s loved one, cancer is debilitating physically, emotionally, financially, it’s a vicious disease in so many ways. A Good Long Walk is my way of helping to raise awareness while raising money for Vidant Cancer Care programs and services. I challenge anyone who has been touched by cancer to contribute in some way. Any amount will be appreciated, and all funds raised stay right here in eastern NC. It is my most fervent hope that the funds raised will help give these warriors, the heroes we are fighting for… more tomorrows, so they don’t have to wait to live, so they can reach out and grab it all. That’s what I want for them. If this can help improve their lives or their families’ lives in any way, then I will be successful.”

To donate to Greg Parker’s fundraiser event, visit click here.

