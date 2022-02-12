Advertisement

GOP leaders want to let NC students opt out of mask mandates

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republicans want to allow parents to let their children opt out of local school board mandates to wear masks.

House Speaker Tim Moore said Friday that legislation will be proposed soon that would allow for such an option. Senate Republicans also are interested in the idea.

Any final bill would go to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. He ended a statewide mask mandate but at the time urged school districts to approve policies requiring masks.

The General Assembly later approved a law telling districts to set mask policies and school boards to vote on them monthly.

