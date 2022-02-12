ENC tattoo shop host Chili cookoff and small business fair on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WITN) - Harm the Karma Tattoo and Art Gallery is hosting a chili cookoff to bring together small businesses on Saturday.

The cooking is set to begin at 10 a.m. and the business fair will open at 11 a.m. at 100 Western Blvd.

Community members can also check out local vendors and participate in the other events going on later in the day. The fee to enter in the cookoff is $40 per cook. The vendor fee is $50.

Extreme Outfitters is another partner and is set to host a J-Vegas 3 spot indoor archery event. Warm up starts at 11 a.m. and the first qualifying round begins at noon.

The tattoo shop is also partnering with Unbound Gaming who will host a pokemon tournament beginning at 12 p.m. The entry for that event is $10.

All monetary donations from the event will go to a local women’s center.

