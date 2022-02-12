Advertisement

ENC tattoo shop host Chili cookoff and small business fair on Saturday

On Feb. 5, the Guardians of the Children – Flat rock chapter hosted their eighth annual chili...
(Marresa Burke)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WITN) - Harm the Karma Tattoo and Art Gallery is hosting a chili cookoff to bring together small businesses on Saturday.

The cooking is set to begin at 10 a.m. and the business fair will open at 11 a.m. at 100 Western Blvd.

Community members can also check out local vendors and participate in the other events going on later in the day. The fee to enter in the cookoff is $40 per cook. The vendor fee is $50.

Extreme Outfitters is another partner and is set to host a J-Vegas 3 spot indoor archery event. Warm up starts at 11 a.m. and the first qualifying round begins at noon.

The tattoo shop is also partnering with Unbound Gaming who will host a pokemon tournament beginning at 12 p.m. The entry for that event is $10.

All monetary donations from the event will go to a local women’s center.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a checkout at a Walmart store.
Six stores in Eastern Carolina pay fines for price scanning errors
The GOP congressman asked for a Homeland Security investigation into activities at this...
Rep. Murphy walks back from unsubstantiated Facebook post
Damian Ross / Raven Moye
Charlotte man & woman arrested in Pitt County home invasion murder
Johnny Brown
Escaped inmate from Tennessee captured in Wilmington
The GOP congressman asked for a Homeland Security investigation into activities at this...
Rep. Murphy defends unsubstantiated Facebook post

Latest News

Charlotte man & woman arrested in Pitt County home invasion murder
Charlotte man & woman arrested in Pitt County home invasion murder
Law enforcement urges people to drive sober for Super Bowl
Law enforcement urges people to drive sober for Super Bowl
Bridges deemed structurally deficient
Bridges in Eastern Carolina structurally deficient, but still in use
Pitt County gives free masks & COVID-19 test kits to public