Advertisement

Charlotte man & woman arrested in Pitt County home invasion murder

Damian Ross / Raven Moye
Damian Ross / Raven Moye(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman have been arrested by Pitt County deputies for the late January murder of a man during a home invasion.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Damian Ross and 21-year-old Raven Moye, both from Charlotte, have been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, and larceny of a firearm.

Deputies say after the Jan. 30th home invasion and killing of 51-year-old Charles Lilley, they quickly developed Ross and Moye as persons of interest in the case. The sheriff’s office said the murder happened just after 8:30 p.m. at a mobile home on NC 903 South outside of Ayden.

An incident report said a Smith & Wesson pistol, prescription medication, and hundreds of dollars in cash were stolen from the home.

Deputies say both Ross and Moye were suspects in a string of shootings that occurred in the days after Lilley’s murder.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says it worked with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and on Friday, arrested Ross and Moye.

More information will be released as bond and court information is known.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GOP congressman asked for a Homeland Security investigation into activities at this...
Rep. Murphy defends unsubstantiated Facebook post
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Pitt County crash
Anthony Hilliard, Samuel Jenkins, & Dirkson Ruffin
Eight pounds of meth seized in Onslow County traffic stop
Johnny Brown
Escaped inmate from Tennessee captured in Wilmington
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Law enforcement urges people to drive sober for Super Bowl
Law enforcement urges people to drive sober for Super Bowl
Bridges deemed structurally deficient
Bridges in Eastern Carolina structurally deficient, but still in use
Pitt County gives free masks & COVID-19 test kits to public
Embattled school board member released from jail