Bridges in Eastern Carolina structurally deficient, but still in use

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several bridges throughout Eastern North Carolina have been deemed structurally deficient.

Onslow County has six structurally deficient bridges and 18 total in need of repair.

Duplin and Beaufort counties have the most structurally deficient bridges, with 19 bridges in Duplin County, and 21 bridges in Beaufort County.

Bridges are deemed deficient when portions of the structure or substructure need improvement. Still, highway division engineers say that doesn’t mean they are unsafe to drive on.

“Like anything, your car, your house, everything needs maintenance and the bridges are the same way,” Bradley Haste, NCDOT highway division bridge maintenance engineer said.

“If we determine that a bridge is unsafe, then we are going to close that bridge immediately,” Haste continued.

Haste says bridges are inspected every 2 years, and bridges will be inspected throughout 2022 in Onslow County.

He says some bridges have weight restrictions placed on them to prevent further destruction.

The Queens Creek Bridge in Swansboro has a 38-ton weight limit.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expected to provide $7.2 billion in federal aid for highway programs and $457 million for bridge replacement and repairs.

