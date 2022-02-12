Advertisement

Bell, Rozier lead Hornets to 141-119 win over Pistons

(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - LaMelo Ball had 31 points and 12 assists, Terry Rozier added a triple-double and the Charlotte Hornets ended a six-game losing streak with a 141-119 win against the struggling Detroit Pistons.

Detroit has lost seven in a row and 11 of 12.

Rozier finished with 25 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Miles Bridges had 25 points for the Hornets, who hadn’t won since beating the Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Jan. 28.

Montrezl Harrell had 15 points in his Charlotte debut, one day after being acquired from the Washington Wizards for Vernon Carey Jr., Ish Smith and draft picks.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GOP congressman asked for a Homeland Security investigation into activities at this...
Rep. Murphy defends unsubstantiated Facebook post
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Pitt County crash
Anthony Hilliard, Samuel Jenkins, & Dirkson Ruffin
Eight pounds of meth seized in Onslow County traffic stop
Johnny Brown
Escaped inmate from Tennessee captured in Wilmington
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Houston excited for spring ball, Pigskin Pig-Out set for April 9
Jacksonville quarterback Benton commits to ECU football as PWO
Jacksonville quarterback Benton commits to ECU football as PWO
ECU athletics director gets new five-year deal
5th Ranked NC State women survive scare at Boston College