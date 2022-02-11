Advertisement

Wayne County man wins $100,000 jackpot

(NC Education Lottery (custom credit) | NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wayne County man has won a big jackpot.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Larry Armwood, of Goldsboro, tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot.

Armwood bought his ticket from the Food Lion on East Ash Street in Goldsboro. His ticket matched all five numbers in the Jan. 30 drawing and he claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters.

The total amount of money Armwood took home after taxes was $71,010.

