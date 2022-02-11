Troopers still looking for car involved in fatal Craven County hit-and-run

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers are still looking for a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Craven County.

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened on US Highway 70 just east of Pender Street within James City when a person was hit by a car that left the scene and continued traveling west on US Highway 70.

Officials are looking for a 2010-2021 Gray Ford Fusion. They say the driver’s side mirror and driver’s side front fog light is completely missing and there will be front end damage and windshield damage to the vehicle.

The person who died was identified as Brian Steffa, 30, of New Jersey. He was in town to attend the funeral of his grandmother when he was killed.

Anyone who may have information about the and/or the driver is urged to contact the State Highway Patrol office in New Bern at 252-514-4714.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.