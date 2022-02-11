Advertisement

Third rabid raccoon spotted in Lenoir County in three weeks

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Another raccoon has been identified as having rabies in Lenoir County.

The Lenoir County Health Department says Animal Control was called to a home in the La Grange area on Wednesday over concerns about a raccoon.

It is the third time in as many weeks that a raccoon has been identified as having rabies. The other two were in Kinston.

Lenoir County says no people or pets are known to have been in contact with this latest raccoon.

The Lenoir County Health Department advises these guidelines to keep people and pets safe:

  • Let the health department, a hospital, or doctor know if you have been scratched or bitten by or have handled an animal that could be rabid.
  • Do not approach or touch a wild animal or an animal that could be rabid.
  • Ensure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.
  • Keep pets away from stray or wild animals.

