State COVID-19 hospitalizations at lowest point in more than a month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina has hit its lowest point in more than a month.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,556 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, the most recent day with data available.

The last time the number of people hospitalized with the virus was that low was on Jan. 6th when the number totaled 3,476 people.

The COVID-19 positive test rate in North Carolina is at 15.4%. That is the lowest it has been since 15.2% on Christmas.

New daily cases of COVID-19 total 7,539 and 98 new deaths have been reported.

