Six stores in Eastern Carolina pay fines for price scanning errors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Six Eastern Carolina stores were ordered to pay fines to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services due to excessive price-scanner errors.

The NCDA&CS says it collected fines from 22 stores in general across North Carolina for the errors.

Here is the list of the six stores in Eastern Carolina that had to pay fines:

(Camden) The Dollar General store at 917 NC 343 S in Shiloh has paid $5,000 in fines. The first inspection in October found a 10% error rate based on five overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an 18% error rate based on 54 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

(Chowan) The Dollar General at 1503 Virginia Road in Edenton has paid $10,000 in fines. The first inspection found a 16% error rate based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found a 12.7% error rate based on 38 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A third inspection in November found a 13.7% error rate based on 41 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

(Nash) The Walmart at 1205 Eastern Ave. in Nashville has paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in September found a 6% error rate based on six overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found a 13% error rate based on 39 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

(Wayne) The Family Dollar at 102 Five Points Road in Goldsboro has paid $4,260 and owes $3,035 in fines. An initial inspection in August found an 18% error rate based on nine overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found a 9.3% error rate based on 28 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A third inspection in November found a 6.7% error rate based on 20 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

(Wayne) The Dollar General at 3334 US Highway 13 S., in Goldsboro has paid $3,075 in fines. An initial inspection in October found a 10% error rate based on five overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found a 13.33% error rate based on 40 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

(Wayne) The Dollar General at 435 NC Highway 49 S., Goldsboro has paid $2,790 in fines. An initial inspection in August found an 8% error rate based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found a 5% error rate based on 15 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

The department says it conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors investigate again.

Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.

