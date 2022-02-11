Saving Graces: Rocky Balboa

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Rocky Balboa.

Rocky has an umbilical hernia and required an extensive surgery. A local veterinarian was not sure there was enough skin to close the incision, but it was Rocky’s only chance.

Rocky took it like a champ and is fully recovered and looking like a fun home. Volunteers say Rocky will do best with another young cat in the household.



