Saving Graces: Rocky Balboa
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Rocky Balboa.
Rocky has an umbilical hernia and required an extensive surgery. A local veterinarian was not sure there was enough skin to close the incision, but it was Rocky’s only chance.
Rocky took it like a champ and is fully recovered and looking like a fun home. Volunteers say Rocky will do best with another young cat in the household.
