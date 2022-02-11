Advertisement

Saving Graces: Rocky Balboa

Rocky Balboa
Rocky Balboa(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Rocky Balboa.

Rocky has an umbilical hernia and required an extensive surgery. A local veterinarian was not sure there was enough skin to close the incision, but it was Rocky’s only chance.

Rocky took it like a champ and is fully recovered and looking like a fun home. Volunteers say Rocky will do best with another young cat in the household.

You can apply here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GOP congressman asked for a Homeland Security investigation into activities at this...
Rep. Murphy defends unsubstantiated Facebook post
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Pitt County crash
Sheriff Lemmie Smith
Longtime Greene County sheriff to retire at the end of the month
This is a mug shot taken Wednesday afternoon of Eric Whitfield.
Onslow County school board member jailed for criminal contempt

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Potato
Pet of the Week: Potato
Kai
Saving Graces: Kai
Pet of the Week: Gazpacho
Pet of the Week: Gazpacho
Gazpacho
Pet of the Week: Gazpacho