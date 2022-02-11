$20,000 reward being offered for information in QVC fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of dollars are being offered for information on the massive fire that destroyed a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information. QVC is matching the funds, bringing the possible reward to $20,000.

The fire broke out at the 1.5-million square foot building early in the morning on December 18 and killed 21-year-old Kevon Ricks.

Officials say they have not received any conclusions yet about the cause and whether it was arson.

We’re looking to the former employees, along with their friends, families, and neighbors, to provide any details that could be relevant to the investigation. Should that information point to criminal activity, the individual who provided that assistance could receive a very substantial reward if an arrest and conviction occurs.”

Firefighters say about 75% of the facility was destroyed, causing the plant to shut down. Nearly 2,000 employees were laid off as a result.

ATF is investigating the fire along with the State Bureau of Investigations, the Office of State Fire Marshal and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

