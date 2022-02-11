Advertisement

$20,000 reward being offered for information in QVC fire

A massive fire destroyed most of a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina,...
A massive fire destroyed most of a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, early Saturday.(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of dollars are being offered for information on the massive fire that destroyed a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information. QVC is matching the funds, bringing the possible reward to $20,000.

The fire broke out at the 1.5-million square foot building early in the morning on December 18 and killed 21-year-old Kevon Ricks.

Officials say they have not received any conclusions yet about the cause and whether it was arson.

Firefighters say about 75% of the facility was destroyed, causing the plant to shut down. Nearly 2,000 employees were laid off as a result.

ATF is investigating the fire along with the State Bureau of Investigations, the Office of State Fire Marshal and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

