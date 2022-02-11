Rep. Murphy walks back from unsubstantiated Facebook post

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman Greg Murphy has released an updated statement following a letter he sent to the Department of Homeland Security over an unsubstantiated situation at a Jacksonville hotel.

In his most recent update on Facebook, Murphy wrote “On Wednesday, I submitted a federal inquiry on behalf of a constituent. We have since received word that this report has been cleared by local authorities.”

The update is in reference to a letter Rep. Greg Murphy posted to Facebook Wednesday demanding answers from Homeland Security officials of whether or not “unusual groups of individuals were dropped off in charter buses in the community with government-issued credit cards” at the Town Place Suites in Jacksonville.

WITN spoke with the Jacksonville City Manager Richard Woodruff Thursday, who confirmed there were five empty buses passing through and staying at the hotel that night. Woodruff says at the same time, about 15 people from a different nationality were checking into the hotel.

Murphy’s full update reads,

On Wednesday, I submitted a federal inquiry on behalf of a constituent. We have since received word that this report has been cleared by local authorities. Thank you to our local officials for investigating this matter. My office is the federal liaison for the third district, and I will always advocate on behalf of my constituents. I’m grateful that we now have clarity for our community.

Murphy’s original Facebook post demanded answers of whether the Homeland Security secretary “is aware of the legal status of these individuals?”, whether the DHS or DHS contractors transported them, and whether “any kind of threat assessment or background check” has been made.

**Update: On Wednesday I submitted a federal inquiry on behalf of a constituent. We have since received word that this... Posted by Congressman Greg Murphy, MD on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

The post has been shared on Facebook 195 times.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.