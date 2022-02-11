Advertisement

Rep. Murphy walks back from unsubstantiated Facebook post

By Deric Rush and WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman Greg Murphy has released an updated statement following a letter he sent to the Department of Homeland Security over an unsubstantiated situation at a Jacksonville hotel.

In his most recent update on Facebook, Murphy wrote “On Wednesday, I submitted a federal inquiry on behalf of a constituent. We have since received word that this report has been cleared by local authorities.”

The update is in reference to a letter Rep. Greg Murphy posted to Facebook Wednesday demanding answers from Homeland Security officials of whether or not “unusual groups of individuals were dropped off in charter buses in the community with government-issued credit cards” at the Town Place Suites in Jacksonville.

WITN spoke with the Jacksonville City Manager Richard Woodruff Thursday, who confirmed there were five empty buses passing through and staying at the hotel that night. Woodruff says at the same time, about 15 people from a different nationality were checking into the hotel.

Murphy’s full update reads,

Murphy’s original Facebook post demanded answers of whether the Homeland Security secretary “is aware of the legal status of these individuals?”, whether the DHS or DHS contractors transported them, and whether “any kind of threat assessment or background check” has been made.

**Update: On Wednesday I submitted a federal inquiry on behalf of a constituent. We have since received word that this...

Posted by Congressman Greg Murphy, MD on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

The post has been shared on Facebook 195 times.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GOP congressman asked for a Homeland Security investigation into activities at this...
Rep. Murphy defends unsubstantiated Facebook post
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Pitt County crash
Sheriff Lemmie Smith
Longtime Greene County sheriff to retire at the end of the month
This is a mug shot taken Wednesday afternoon of Eric Whitfield.
Onslow County school board member jailed for criminal contempt

Latest News

Greenville chef gives flowers to senior living facility residents
Greenville chef gives flowers to senior living facility residents
NCDHHS no longer recommends contact tracing in school COVID-19 cases
NCDHHS no longer recommends contact tracing in school COVID-19 cases
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Rocky
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Rocky
Longtime Greene County sheriff to retire at the end of the month
Longtime Greene County sheriff to retire at the end of the month