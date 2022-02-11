Pitt County Health Department to give out free COVID masks, test kits

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - You can stock up on COVID-19 supplies for free Friday.

The Pitt County Health Department is hosting a drive-through event to give out free N-95 masks and at-home COVID-19 test kits. Each person will get one box with 20 disposable masks and two at-home test kits.

The event will be held from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. at the Pitt County Cooperative Extension at 403 Government Circle in Greenville.

Supplies will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. The drive may end early is supplies run out.

