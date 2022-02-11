Advertisement

Pitt County Health Department to give out free COVID masks, test kits

HyVee in Springfield hands out N95 respirators through federal program.
HyVee in Springfield hands out N95 respirators through federal program.(KY3)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - You can stock up on COVID-19 supplies for free Friday.

The Pitt County Health Department is hosting a drive-through event to give out free N-95 masks and at-home COVID-19 test kits. Each person will get one box with 20 disposable masks and two at-home test kits.

The event will be held from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. at the Pitt County Cooperative Extension at 403 Government Circle in Greenville.

Supplies will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. The drive may end early is supplies run out.

