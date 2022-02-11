Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which month gains the most daylight?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Spring approaches, we turn our attention to more outdoor plans. Days get longer and the weather gets warmer. Which month sees the greatest addition to daylight hours?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 11 (WITN)

Remember the question is about the rate of addition of daylight and not just which month has the most daylight. Hint, it isn’t July.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 11 (WITN)

The month with the Spring equinox is the month of greatest addition of daylight. March adds about 2 minutes and 15 seconds of daylight each day. Mid February is already adding 2 minutes of daylight. By June, the addition of daylight will end and the days will start getting shorter. - Phillip Williams

