Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which month gains the most daylight?

Each day has a shift in sunrise and sunset
By Phillip Williams
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Spring approaches, we turn our attention to more outdoor plans. Days get longer and the weather gets warmer. Which month sees the greatest addition to daylight hours?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 11
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 11(WITN)

Remember the question is about the rate of addition of daylight and not just which month has the most daylight. Hint, it isn’t July.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 11
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 11(WITN)

The month with the Spring equinox is the month of greatest addition of daylight. March adds about 2 minutes and 15 seconds of daylight each day. Mid February is already adding 2 minutes of daylight. By June, the addition of daylight will end and the days will start getting shorter. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GOP congressman asked for a Homeland Security investigation into activities at this...
Rep. Murphy defends unsubstantiated Facebook post
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Pitt County crash
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Sheriff Lemmie Smith
Longtime Greene County sheriff to retire at the end of the month
Anthony Hilliard, Samuel Jenkins, & Dirkson Ruffin
Eight pounds of meth seized in Onslow County traffic stop

Latest News

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 11
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Highest temp in February in NC
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 9
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Temperature of the sun
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 8
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which temperature scale is tied to water’s freezing and boiling point?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 2
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How much rain would translate to 20 inches of snow?