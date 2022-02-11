Advertisement

NCEL 02-10-2022

NCEL 02-10-2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
The GOP congressman asked for a Homeland Security investigation into activities at this...
Rep. Murphy defends unsubstantiated Facebook post
This is a mug shot taken Wednesday afternoon of Eric Whitfield.
Onslow County school board member jailed for criminal contempt
Sheriff Lemmie Smith
Longtime Greene County sheriff to retire at the end of the month
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Pitt County crash

Latest News

NCEL 02-10-22
NCEL 02-10-22
Health officials react to updated StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit
Escaped inmate from Tennessee captured in Wilmington
Escaped inmate from Tennessee captured in Wilmington
The NCDHHS updated its StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (K-12 on Thursday.
Health officials react to updated StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit