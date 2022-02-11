Advertisement

Law enforcement urges people to drive sober for Super Bowl

Booze It & Lose It bus
Booze It & Lose It bus(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement members met in front of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Friday to urge people to stay safe during Super Bowl Weekend.

With the big game coming up, law enforcement officers demand people who may have some drinks to stay off the roads. Officers say there will be a big presence of law enforcement on the highways looking for drunk drivers and people under the influence.

Officials tell us there is no reason why people should get behind the wheel after drinking because they can call a taxi, uber, or other ride-sharing service.

“This is a way of getting out the message that we need to be careful on Super Bowl Sunday,” Mark Ezzell, NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program director said.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GOP congressman asked for a Homeland Security investigation into activities at this...
Rep. Murphy defends unsubstantiated Facebook post
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Pitt County crash
Anthony Hilliard, Samuel Jenkins, & Dirkson Ruffin
Eight pounds of meth seized in Onslow County traffic stop
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Sheriff Lemmie Smith
Longtime Greene County sheriff to retire at the end of the month

Latest News

Pitt County free masks event
Pitt County gives free masks & COVID-19 test kits to public
Embattled school board member released from jail
Rabid raccoon found on Tar River in Greenville
Third rabid raccoon spotted in Lenoir County in three weeks
Wayne County man wins $100,000 jackpot