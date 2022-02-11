Law enforcement urges people to drive sober for Super Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement members met in front of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Friday to urge people to stay safe during Super Bowl Weekend.

With the big game coming up, law enforcement officers demand people who may have some drinks to stay off the roads. Officers say there will be a big presence of law enforcement on the highways looking for drunk drivers and people under the influence.

Officials tell us there is no reason why people should get behind the wheel after drinking because they can call a taxi, uber, or other ride-sharing service.

“This is a way of getting out the message that we need to be careful on Super Bowl Sunday,” Mark Ezzell, NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program director said.

“If we’re hosting events, we need to make sure folks leave sober, and if they don’t, they need to have a ride. And if that doesn’t work, these law enforcement officers will catch them.”

