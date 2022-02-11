Advertisement

Lane shift expected on Outer Banks highway for repairs

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A lane shift is expected on an Outer Banks highway Friday.

The Department of Transportation says there will be a lane shift on Highway 12 north of Rodanthe near Old Oregon Inlet Road. Maintenance crews are repairing protective dunes so officials say one lane will be closed for short periods.

The work end around 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GOP congressman asked for a Homeland Security investigation into activities at this...
Rep. Murphy defends unsubstantiated Facebook post
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Pitt County crash
Sheriff Lemmie Smith
Longtime Greene County sheriff to retire at the end of the month
This is a mug shot taken Wednesday afternoon of Eric Whitfield.
Onslow County school board member jailed for criminal contempt

Latest News

The GOP congressman asked for a Homeland Security investigation into activities at this...
Rep. Murphy walks back from unsubstantiated Facebook post
Greenville chef gives flowers to senior living facility residents
Greenville chef gives flowers to senior living facility residents
NCDHHS no longer recommends contact tracing in school COVID-19 cases
NCDHHS no longer recommends contact tracing in school COVID-19 cases
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Rocky
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Rocky
Longtime Greene County sheriff to retire at the end of the month
Longtime Greene County sheriff to retire at the end of the month