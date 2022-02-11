Advertisement

Jacksonville quarterback Benton commits to ECU football as PWO

Benton lead Cards to Eastern Regional final this fall
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville quarterback Josh Benton announcing Friday morning he has committed to East Carolina as a Preferred Walk-On.

The Cardinals quarterback received a PWO offer from ECU on January 31st according to social media.

Benton quarterbacked the Cards to the Regional Championship game where he ran for over 300 yards and a touchdown. He helped guide them through multiple road victories, including back-to-back overtime wins, in the state playoffs. The Cards went 11-3.

We will have more on Josh and ECU’s spring schedule coming up at 6 o’clock.

