Jacksonville quarterback Benton commits to ECU football as PWO
Benton lead Cards to Eastern Regional final this fall
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville quarterback Josh Benton announcing Friday morning he has committed to East Carolina as a Preferred Walk-On.
The Cardinals quarterback received a PWO offer from ECU on January 31st according to social media.
Benton quarterbacked the Cards to the Regional Championship game where he ran for over 300 yards and a touchdown. He helped guide them through multiple road victories, including back-to-back overtime wins, in the state playoffs. The Cards went 11-3.
We will have more on Josh and ECU’s spring schedule coming up at 6 o’clock.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.