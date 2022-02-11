Advertisement

Hurricanes bounce back with big win in Boston Thursday

Carolina 6, Boston 0
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) - Sebastian Aho scored twice, Frederik Andersen made 34 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes shut out the short-handed Boston Bruins 6-0.

Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and two assists, Vincent Trocheck, Brett Pesce and Jordan Staal also scored, and Teuvo Teravainen had three assists to help Carolina complete a season sweep of Boston with another rout.

The Hurricanes outscored the Bruins 10-1 in the first two games before capping the sweep with their second shutout of the Bruins in the three meetings.

The Bruins lost for the third time in four games.

