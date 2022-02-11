Escaped inmate from Tennessee captured in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee says a third inmate who had escaped from jail there last week was captured Thursday night in Wilmington.

Johnny Shane Brown was taken into custody by the US Marshal Service, the Cape Fear Regional Task Force and with the assistance of Wilmington Police Department around 9 p.m. inside an apartment in the area of S.16th and Dock Street.

Brown was the last of three escaped Tennessee prisoners, after Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver died in a high-speed chase on Saturday.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said the two held up the Speedway gas station at the intersection of Highway 172 and Highway 210 in Sneads Ferry around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver tied up the clerk and stole his car.

Deputies said while North Topsail Beach police were talking to the clerk, the employee saw their vehicle drive by with the robbers inside.

Officers with several agencies began chasing the car which made its way through several counties including Onslow, Pender, New Hanover, and finally Brunswick County before crashing.

The Sullivan County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office said Carver, Sarver, and Brown, escaped from the Sullivan County Jail on Friday through an air vent in their cell and made their way onto the jail’s roof.

Deputies in Tennessee say Carr was in jail on second-degree murder, vandalism, and tampering with evidence while Sarver was being held on auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon charges.

Brown was being held for aggravating stalking, domestic assault, harassment, and violating an order of protection.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the chase. Authorities have yet to say how Carr and Sarver died.

No further details are being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

