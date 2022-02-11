Embattled school board member released from jail

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County school board member looked disheveled as he hurriedly walked about a block and a half from the courthouse Friday with several news cameras following him.

Eric Whitfield, an Onslow County Board of Education member, spent two days behind bars on criminal contempt charges. Even though he was peppered with questions by reporters, he said nothing.

Whitfield has a pending cyberstalking charge involving a school system employee who is a member of the Craven County School Board.

Just last week, the school board voted to hire an outside legal firm to guide them through the possibility of censuring Whitfield.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.