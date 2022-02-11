Advertisement

Embattled school board member released from jail

Onslow County Board of Education Member Eric Whitfield walks from jail
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County school board member looked disheveled as he hurriedly walked about a block and a half from the courthouse Friday with several news cameras following him.

Eric Whitfield, an Onslow County Board of Education member, spent two days behind bars on criminal contempt charges. Even though he was peppered with questions by reporters, he said nothing.

Whitfield has a pending cyberstalking charge involving a school system employee who is a member of the Craven County School Board.

Just last week, the school board voted to hire an outside legal firm to guide them through the possibility of censuring Whitfield.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GOP congressman asked for a Homeland Security investigation into activities at this...
Rep. Murphy defends unsubstantiated Facebook post
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Pitt County crash
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Sheriff Lemmie Smith
Longtime Greene County sheriff to retire at the end of the month
Anthony Hilliard, Samuel Jenkins, & Dirkson Ruffin
Eight pounds of meth seized in Onslow County traffic stop

Latest News

Wayne County man wins $100,000 jackpot
Onslow County Board of Education Member Eric Whitfield leaves jail
Onslow County Board of Education Member Eric Whitfield walks from courthouse
Remnants of collapsed house on the morning of Feb. 11, 2022
Clean up of Outer Banks house that collapsed into ocean to begin
ECU athletics director gets new five-year deal