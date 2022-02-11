ECU athletics director gets new five-year deal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s athletics director has a new five-year deal with the university.

Jon Gilbert, who came to ECU in 2018, will continue as athletics director through 2026.

The new contract was approved this morning by the Board of Trustees.

“In the past year, I’ve had a chance to work side-by-side with Jon. I appreciate Jon’s dedication to the university, its athletics department, and the success of our student athletes on the field and in the classroom,” said Chancellor Philip Rogers.

Gibert came to ECU from the University of Southern Mississippi.

“We have persevered and battled through unprecedented times thanks to the generosity of our Pirate Club members, alumni, family, and friends, and we have a solid foundation to build upon as we take the next step for ECU Athletics. This is an exciting time to be a part of ECU Athletics,” Gilbert said.

