Duplin County man sentenced to more than 14 years for pipe bombs, trafficking meth

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County man has been sentenced to 14 2/3 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Victor Gonzales was sentenced for possession of destructive pipe bombs not registered to the defendant in the National Registration and Transfer Records, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine, and distribution of 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine.

The attorney’s office says that according to court documents, Duplin County deputies made a controlled buy of two ounces of meth from Gonzales at his home in Mount Olive on April 7th and then again on April 12th.

Detectives then arrested Gonzales and served a search warrant on two homes associated with him. At the first home, law enforcement found more than five ounces of methamphetamine in a van in the yard and a homemade pipe bomb inside of a safe in the home.

Federal prosecutors say law enforcement also found a loaded AR-15 in a car parked in the driveway.

At the second home, law enforcement found six homemade pipe bombs, a .22 caliber pistol, and a .25 caliber pistol. Law enforcement say Gonzales is linked with the SUR 13 gang and was involved in the distribution of more than 2 pounds of meth from Oct. 2019 and April 2021.

Prosecutors say after Gonzales was arrested, he said he was going to find out who was “snitching” and that it was not going to be pretty.

More information on this case can be found here.

