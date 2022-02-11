Advertisement

Duke bounces back with big win at Clemson

Duke 82, Clemson 64
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Trevor Keels tied his career high with 25 points and added a career-best 11 rebounds as No. 7 Duke bounced back from its loss to Virginia with an 82-64 win at Clemson.

Duke reached 20 wins for the 36th time in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 42 seasons.

Mark Williams scored 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting while Paolo Banchero had 15 points and 10 rebounds. PJ Hall had 17 points to lead Clemson, which lost its third straight game.

