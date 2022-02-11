Advertisement

Clean up of Outer Banks house that collapsed into ocean to begin

Remnants of collapsed house on the morning of Feb. 11, 2022
Remnants of collapsed house on the morning of Feb. 11, 2022(National Park Service photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a collapsed house on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean has made efforts to clean up the mess immediately.

The National Park Service says the homeowner submitted a plan and hired a contractor to remove the house and debris from the collapse from about 15 miles of beach.

The beach house on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s collapse prompted the National Park Service to issue a warning to visitors on Wednesday for debris.

The warning targeted the beach and the ocean between the villages of Rodanthe and Avon.

The NPS says the beach near the sire of the collapsed house is temporarily closed and short-term closures south of the house site may be necessary.

Visitors are still warned to be careful when they are on the beach and in the ocean.

The debris field from the collapsed house stretches many miles to the south
The debris field from the collapsed house stretches many miles to the south(National Park Service photo)

Beach closures will be announced here.

