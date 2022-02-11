Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temps approach the 70s today

Mild weather until a cold front arrives for Sunday
First Alert Forecast for Friday, February 11th at 4:30am
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The mid to upper 60s are expected today as winds blow in out of the west-southwest at 7 to 12 mph. Skies will stay mostly sunny until a low pressure system approaches the mountains Saturday afternoon. Overnight lows will continue to fall into the 30s and low 40s, however we’ll avoid any freezing conditions for the next few nights. The heat will peak on Saturday, reaching the low 70s during the mid afternoon.

Super Bowl Sunday will be perfect for watching TV. Clouds and a few scattered light areas of rain will make for a gloomy forecast and temperatures will drop back to the 40s. Outdoor Super Bowl parties may be shuffled indoors to account for these atmospheric changes. Monday is Valentine’s Day and the morning forecast calls for cuddling up to stay warm because the 20s will be happening first thing. The evening will be chilly but some wispy clouds will make for a beautiful sunset to watch with your love!

Friday

Sunny and pleasant. High 68. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and nice. Clouds increase late. High 71. Wind: SW 10-15.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy and colder with a few periods of light rain. High 48. Wind N 10-20. Rain chance: 40%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GOP congressman asked for a Homeland Security investigation into activities at this...
Rep. Murphy defends unsubstantiated Facebook post
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Sheriff Lemmie Smith
Longtime Greene County sheriff to retire at the end of the month
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Pitt County crash
This is a mug shot taken Wednesday afternoon of Eric Whitfield.
Onslow County school board member jailed for criminal contempt

Latest News

NCEL 02-10-22
NCEL 02-10-22
Health officials react to updated StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit
Escaped inmate from Tennessee captured in Wilmington
Escaped inmate from Tennessee captured in Wilmington
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly nights and Spring-like days through Saturday