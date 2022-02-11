Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temps approach the 70s today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The mid to upper 60s are expected today as winds blow in out of the west-southwest at 7 to 12 mph. Skies will stay mostly sunny until a low pressure system approaches the mountains Saturday afternoon. Overnight lows will continue to fall into the 30s and low 40s, however we’ll avoid any freezing conditions for the next few nights. The heat will peak on Saturday, reaching the low 70s during the mid afternoon.

Super Bowl Sunday will be perfect for watching TV. Clouds and a few scattered light areas of rain will make for a gloomy forecast and temperatures will drop back to the 40s. Outdoor Super Bowl parties may be shuffled indoors to account for these atmospheric changes. Monday is Valentine’s Day and the morning forecast calls for cuddling up to stay warm because the 20s will be happening first thing. The evening will be chilly but some wispy clouds will make for a beautiful sunset to watch with your love!

Friday

Sunny and pleasant. High 68. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and nice. Clouds increase late. High 71. Wind: SW 10-15.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy and colder with a few periods of light rain. High 48. Wind N 10-20. Rain chance: 40%.

