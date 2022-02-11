Beaufort man arrested for trafficking marijuana

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort man has been arrested for trafficking marijuana.

The Morehead City Police Department says 25-year-old Baysden Baker was charged with three counts of trafficking marijuana, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana within 1000 feet of a school, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

The Morehead City Police Department says it, along with the Carteret and Craven County sheriff’s offices had an undercover operation where they seized about 17 pounds of marijuana and THC-based vape cartridges, as well as more than $10,000 in cash.

Baker was held on a $250,000 secured bond.

