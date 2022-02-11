Advertisement

Beaufort man arrested for trafficking marijuana

Baysden Baker
Baysden Baker(Morehead City Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort man has been arrested for trafficking marijuana.

The Morehead City Police Department says 25-year-old Baysden Baker was charged with three counts of trafficking marijuana, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana within 1000 feet of a school, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

The Morehead City Police Department says it, along with the Carteret and Craven County sheriff’s offices had an undercover operation where they seized about 17 pounds of marijuana and THC-based vape cartridges, as well as more than $10,000 in cash.

Baker was held on a $250,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GOP congressman asked for a Homeland Security investigation into activities at this...
Rep. Murphy defends unsubstantiated Facebook post
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Pitt County crash
Anthony Hilliard, Samuel Jenkins, & Dirkson Ruffin
Eight pounds of meth seized in Onslow County traffic stop
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Sheriff Lemmie Smith
Longtime Greene County sheriff to retire at the end of the month

Latest News

Pitt County gives free masks & COVID-19 test kits to public
Embattled school board member released from jail
2021 revealed to be deadliest year for NC roadways
Troopers still looking for car involved in fatal Craven County hit-and-run
Troopers still looking for car involved in fatal Craven County hit-and-run
ECU athletics director gets new five-year deal