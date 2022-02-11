Advertisement

5th Ranked NC State women survive scare at Boston College

NC State 85, BC 78
By Eric Gullickson
Feb. 11, 2022
BOSTON (AP) - Diamond Johnson scored six of her 22 points in overtime to help No. 5 North Carolina State escape with an 85-78 victory over Boston College.

Riverside-Martin graduate Kayla Jones added 17 points and 11 rebounds for N.C. State, Raina Perez had 13 points, and Kai Crutchfield and Elissa Cunane each finished with 12.

Cameron Swartz paced the Eagles with 24 points, 18 coming in the opening half. Taylor Soule added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

