Tractor-trailer driver charged after Pitt County crash

(unsplash.com)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Highway Patrol says the driver of a tractor-trailer was charged in a Pitt County crash Thursday morning.

Trooper M.L. Stephens says Justin Colley, of Rocky Mount, was charged with unsafe movement.

Stephens says Colley was driving on US 264 and trying to cross the westbound lane onto NC 30 at about 5:47 a.m. when an oncoming vehicle hit the back of his trailer. The driver of the vehicle, Timothy Stamatis, suffered minor injuries.

