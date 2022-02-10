Three national park sites in eastern North Carolina hosted record number of visits in 2021

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial combined to host nearly four million visits in 2021.

On top of the record number of combined visits, Cape Hatteras National Seashore broke a long-standing visitation record and welcomed over three million visitors for the first time ever. America’s first national seashore hosted 3,206,056 visits in 2021, which was more than 20% higher than 2020 and over 35% higher than the ten-year visitation average (2011-2020). Campsites reserved at Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s four campgrounds saw a 58% increase over reservations in 2020.

At Fort Raleigh National Historic Site on Roanoke Island, 293,609 visits were hosted in 2021. Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills hosted 482,192 visits, the highest amount in over ten years.

“While it has been challenging to accommodate 600,000 more visits than just two years ago, the staff at these three parks are committed to not only maintaining the same visitor experiences as before but improving upon them as much as possible,” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “For example, thanks to hard work and innovation over the past year, many visitors this year will enjoy the new Bonner Bridge Pier for the first time, and a new text alert service launched late last year now helps visitors plan their trips and stay connected with their national parks in Dare and Hyde counties.”

