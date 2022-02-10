Tarboro native, former North Edgecombe star Harrell reportedly traded to come home to Charlotte Hornets
Deal is being finalized according to reports.
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - According to reports the Charlotte Hornets are finalizing a trade to for Washington center Montrezl Harrell.
The Tarboro native and former North Edgecombe star will return to the Tar Heel state in exchange for Vernon Carey and Ish Smith according to ESPN.
Harrell played college ball at Louisville. In 7 NBA seasons, he has averaged 13 points and 5 rebounds per game. The Hornets will be his 5th NBA team. He also played for Houston, L.A. Lakers, L.A. Clippers and Washington.
