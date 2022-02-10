Advertisement

State COVID-19 positive test rate hits lowest point since Christmas

North Carolina COVID-19 positive case rate
North Carolina COVID-19 positive case rate(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The COVID-19 positive test rate in North Carolina has hit its lowest point since Christmas.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 16.6% of total COVID-19 tests were positive on Tuesday, the most recent day the department has data for.

This shows the percentage of positive tests in the past month.
This shows the percentage of positive tests in the past month.(NCDHHS)

DHHS data shows that that number is the lowest it has been since Christmas when it was at 15.2%.

Hospitalizations are also down in North Carolina, with the DHHS saying 3,686 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday. It is the 14th day in a row that the number of people hospitalized with the virus decreased.

