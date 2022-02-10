Silver Alert issued for missing Havelock man

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man from Havelock.

Kenneth Scott, 64-years-old, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Scott is 5′7″ 185 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black & red jacket, black long sleeve shirt and navy blue New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information about Scott should call the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.

