Silver Alert issued for missing Havelock man
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man from Havelock.
Kenneth Scott, 64-years-old, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Scott is 5′7″ 185 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black & red jacket, black long sleeve shirt and navy blue New Balance shoes.
Anyone with information about Scott should call the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.
