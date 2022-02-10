Advertisement

Senior center receives computer donation

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina senior center has received a donation of new computers.

The Bethel Senior Center in Pitt County received eight brand new computers Thursday due to a partnership between Pitt Community College and Suddenlink.

Volunteers visited the center in the morning to install the new desktops and monitors.

Mayor Gloristine Brown says staff members will be working with dozens of seniors to introduce them to the basics of computing and to help them learn to complete online tasks like scheduling appointments, shopping, or filling a prescription.

Brown says the pandemic made it a priority to help residents become more comfortable using computers.

The mayor says the town hopes to expand programming with Pitt Community College in the future as the seniors improve their skills.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a mug shot taken Wednesday afternoon of Eric Whitfield.
Onslow County school board member jailed for criminal contempt
High-speed chase extends across 4 counties
Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Man gets 25 years for murder outside Pitt-Greenville Airport
The 10-foot piece of yuck was pulled out of a New Bern sewer pipe.
YUCK: This clog found in one Eastern Carolina sewer pipe

Latest News

Beach house falls into ocean on Outer Banks, prompts warning
Beach house falls into ocean on Outer Banks, prompts warning
Rep. Murphy defends unsubstantiated Facebook post
Rep. Murphy defends unsubstantiated Facebook post
Senior center receives computer donation
Senior center receives computer donation
Mt. Olive adding pickle plant to Goldsboro with 167 new jobs
Mt. Olive adding pickle plant to Goldsboro with 167 new jobs
Cooper visits Fundamentals Child Development Center
Cooper visits Eastern Carolina childcare center