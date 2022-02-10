Senior center receives computer donation

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina senior center has received a donation of new computers.

The Bethel Senior Center in Pitt County received eight brand new computers Thursday due to a partnership between Pitt Community College and Suddenlink.

Volunteers visited the center in the morning to install the new desktops and monitors.

Mayor Gloristine Brown says staff members will be working with dozens of seniors to introduce them to the basics of computing and to help them learn to complete online tasks like scheduling appointments, shopping, or filling a prescription.

Brown says the pandemic made it a priority to help residents become more comfortable using computers.

“We all need to know how to do the basics because IT is going to be it for the future and just having them to understand how to operate a computer.”

The mayor says the town hopes to expand programming with Pitt Community College in the future as the seniors improve their skills.

