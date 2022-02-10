Rep. Murphy defends unsubstantiated Facebook post

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN went looking for answers after an Eastern Carolina congressman posted a letter he sent to the Department of Homeland Security over a situation at a Jacksonville hotel.

The letter Rep. Greg Murphy posted to Facebook Wednesday demands answers from Homeland Security officials of whether or not “unusual groups of individuals were dropped off in charter buses in the community with government-issued credit cards.”

Murphy said that an eyewitness, who is a Jacksonville constituent, made the allegations to him.

The eyewitness’ account remains unsubstantiated, and the truth of the buses at a Jacksonville hotel is far less questionable.

“What we found was that there were five empty buses that were staying at a hotel and at the same time, about 15 people from a different nationality were checking into that hotel,” Jacksonville City Manager Richard Woodruff said. “Unfortunately people assumed things.”

Woodruff says bus drivers were just passing through and staying the night in Jacksonville.

Murphy’s Facebook post, which as of 6 p.m. Thursday has been shared more than 170 times and contains more than 300 comments, demands answers of whether the Homeland Security secretary “is aware of the legal status of these individuals?”, whether the DHS or DHS contractors transported them, and whether “any kind of threat assessment or background check” has been made.

Some comments to the post are glad the congressman looked into the complaint, like one from Joanne Warren that says, “Thank you Congressman Murphy for doing the right thing by your constituents and asking these questions.”

Others take a different opinion.

“What are your findings? Or was this posted just to fire up your base?” wrote Mike Dickinson.

Murphy explained his reasons for making the letter public.

“We received a complaint from a constituent who sounded like a credible eyewitness,” Murphy said.

“The report was very consistent with many reports that now we’re hearing nationally even with video footage of foreign nationals being transported by bus... given the environment that we’re living in and somewhat unusual circumstances that were reported, we fulfilled our duty to act on the behalf of our constituents.”

WITN asked Murphy whether or not he could see how posting the letter could ruffle some feathers.

Murphy replied:

“I’m not here to worry about ruffled feathers. I’m here to represent the safety and security concerns of the people of the third district. If I ruffled a few feathers I’m sorry.”

The congressman would not comment on if he plans to update his post now that what really happened was confirmed.

Woodruff is left thinking about the rumor mill.

“I think the message that we all need to receive as citizens of this country is: Let’s make sure we look for the truth before we make assumptions,” Woodruff said.

