Prescribed burns planned today in Croatan National Forest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Croatan National Forest is planning three prescribed burns in Jones County Thursday.

The burn includes the following areas:

524-acres near the community of Stella, 10 miles southeast of Maysville

763-acres near the community of Black Swamp, 7 miles southeast of Maysville

477-acres on Catfish Lake Road, 4 miles east of Maysville

The goal of the burn is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires.

No roads or trails will be closed, but drivers should be aware of smoke in the area.

