Pitt County holding event to give free masks and COVID-19 test kits to public

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department is hosting an event on Friday to distribute free N95 masks and free at-home COVID-19 test kits to the public.

The drive-through event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11th, and will be located in the parking lot of the Pitt County Cooperative Extension building at 403 Government Circle in Greenville.

The health department says supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Each vehicle is limited to one box of 20-count disposable N95 masks and two Ellume brand at-home test kits.

The masks were given by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services after the CDC advised that well-fitting N-95 masks offer a higher level of protection than cloth masks or other disposable masks. The United States Department of Defense provided the test kits.

The health department says the event may close early if all supplies run out before 4.

