Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Highest temp in February in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is known for beautiful and rather mild winters. While we sometimes see snow and cold, quite often we enjoy sunshine and mild to occasionally warm weather. The record for the highest temperature in the state for February was set in 1962 in New Bern. How warm do you think it was?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 11 (WITN)

The last 10 years have averaged warmer than previous decades, but the record was on February 28, 1962. I can give you a hint. It has never reached the 90s in the month of February in North Carolina. Make your selection and see below to see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 11 (WITN)

New Bern hit 88 on that February afternoon in 1962. Earlier this month, New Bern reached 80, so winter warm spells are not out of the question. - Phillip Williams

