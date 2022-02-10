Original Montford Point Marine reflects on the beginning.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Montford Point Marine Museum houses memorabilia of the Corps’ earliest trailblazers.

Montford Point Marines were the first Black men to join the US Marine Corps during World War II.

The Marines had to build their own training base at Montford Point in Jacksonville. The base is now renamed Camp Johnson after Original Montford Point Marine Drill Sergeant Sgt. Maj. Gilbert Hashmark Johnson.

“And we had to turn our record books over to Sergeant Major Hashmark Johnson. And he says ‘Ok, remember one thing: your first and your last word will be sir.’ I said ‘sir yes sir,’” retired Gy. Sgt. F.M. Hooper Jr., one of the last of the original Montford Point Marines, recalled.

Hooper, a Medal of Honor recipient, served in World War II and the Vietnam War.

Regional Montford Point Marine Association President Johnny Young Jr. spoke of the honor to still be able to converse with one of the original trailblazers for Black men in the Marin Corps.

“It’s just fascinating to me that when I look at these pictures on the wall and people like Mr. Hooper, I can see him. I can talk to him,” Young said.

Hooper touched on the importance of leading the charge for Black people in the Marine Corps and setting a standard: “...to let people know the Black race is really a good race. We are [the] type of people that want to keep moving forward.”

