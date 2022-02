NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The railroad crossing at Racetrack Road in New Bern will be closed all day Thursday.

Norfolk Southern will be removing and replacing old cross ties and then repaving the road.

Work started at 5:30 a.m. and is expected to run until 5:30 p.m. Officials say commuters should avoid the area in the meantime.

