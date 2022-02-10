NCDHHS no longer recommends contact tracing in school COVID-19 cases
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updates its StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.
The updated toolkit no longer recommends individual contact tracing in K-12 schools. The DHHS also recommends that students and staff no longer be required to stay home from school following a COVID-19 exposure unless they have symptoms or test positive.
However, the department did not relax recommendations on masks in public school settings.
The full StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit can be found here.
The DHHS says the ChildCareStrongNC Public Health Toolkit has similar updates and can be found here.
The updates will take effect Feb. 21st, 2022.
“We are committed to ensuring North Carolinians have the guidance and information necessary to balance their risk during each stage of the pandemic and learn to live with COVID-19,” NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley said.
