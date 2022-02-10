NCDHHS no longer recommends contact tracing in school COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updates its StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.

The updated toolkit no longer recommends individual contact tracing in K-12 schools. The DHHS also recommends that students and staff no longer be required to stay home from school following a COVID-19 exposure unless they have symptoms or test positive.

However, the department did not relax recommendations on masks in public school settings.

The full StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit can be found here.

The DHHS says the ChildCareStrongNC Public Health Toolkit has similar updates and can be found here.

The updates will take effect Feb. 21st, 2022.

“We are committed to ensuring North Carolinians have the guidance and information necessary to balance their risk during each stage of the pandemic and learn to live with COVID-19,” NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley said.

“Keeping kids in the classroom remains a top priority. As we have done throughout the pandemic, we evaluate which tools are most effective to protect students and staff. This is the right approach for this point in the pandemic and includes flexibility for local schools and health departments to use data to make informed decisions and respond to local conditions.”

